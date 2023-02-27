CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a notice Monday looking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a North Side hookah lounge during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Jimmy L. Chamberlain, 31.

Police said the man they are searching for is 31-year-old Jimmy L. Chamberlain. Chamberlain is described as being 6’2″-6’4″, weighing 200-220 pounds and having numerous tattoos on his neck.

Chamberlain has two active warrants out for his arrest and police warn that if you come into contact with him, call 911 immediately and make sure not to approach him.

The fatal shooting in question took place around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 2100 block of West Division Street at The Lyon’s Den hookah lounge in Wicker Park when an armed man was denied entrance to the venue.

When the armed man was denied entrance, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at two victims, who also returned fire. The armed man hit one victim in the shoulder, stomach and leg, and the other in the calf before getting into a car and fleeing the area.

The victim who was shot several times — identified by family as 38-year-old Austin McAllister — was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

McAllister was working as a bouncer that night at the Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge. He was also a father, twin, army veteran and personal trainer in the Chicago area.

If you or someone you know has any information about these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Detective Taglieri with Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8261, or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.