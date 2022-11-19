CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out an alert to businesses in the South Loop (CPD 1st District) Saturday about a string of related robberies and retail thefts that have happened in the area in November.

The time, date and location of the robberies and retail thefts are as follows:

1100 block of S. Clark St on Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:03 am.

1100 block of S. Clark St on Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm.

1100 block of S. Clark St on Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.

1100 block of S. Clark St on Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm.

0-100 block of S. State St on Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm.

1100 block of S. Clark St on Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:30 am

According to CPD, during each of the incidents an unknown offender entered into a department store and removed several items that were displayed for sale. During several of the incidents, the offender became aggressive and “pointed an unknown object to make good on his escape.”

Police describe the offender as being an African American man, 28-35 years old, between 5’8″-6’0″ tall, and weighing 175-200 lbs.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in this investigation, police ask you reach out to the Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263 or place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.