CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man.

On Friday, Dec. 22 just after 3:40 a.m., CPD said a 65-year-old was struck in the 9400 block of South State Street. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the suspected vehicle is a two-door 2007 gray Chevy Cobalt. It was last seen traveling westbound on 95th Street, near Lafayette, and has the Illinois plate number EG80292.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-745-4521.