CHICAGO — Police released a surveillance photo Thursday after a hit-and-run killed a dog and injured a man last week on the Northwest Side.

At around 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block North Pulaski on the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said a 31-year-old man was walking his dog when they were struck by a Mercury Grand Marquis. The dog was killed and the man suffered serious injuries, police said.

The driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling southbound on Pulaski from Berteau Avenue.

On Monday, a toddler was killed in a hit-and-run nearby in the 4500 block of North Pulaski.

Anyone with information can call 312-745-4521.