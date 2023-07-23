An image of the suspected vehicle tied to an Englewood hit-and-run that left a 70-year-old pedestrian seriously injured, according to CPD.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in the Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

An image of the suspected vehicle tied to an Englewood hit-and-run that left a 70-year-old pedestrian seriously injured, according to CPD.

According to police, a 70-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured while walking in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police describe the vehicle as possibly being a red Nissan Altima, last seen travelling eastbound on 59th Street from Shields Avenue, and it may have damage to the front/right side of the vehicle and the windshield.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, CPD encourages you to reach out to thei Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com.