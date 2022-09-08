CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for three suspects after two men were shot and killed by the Humboldt Park tennis courts earlier this year.

At around 3:05 p.m. on May 9, police responded to the 1300 block of East Luis Munoz Drive, which is located inside the park next to the tennis courts, on the report of a shooting.

A 34-year-old man, later identified as Devel Jones, and a 35-year-old man, later identified as Antwon Gee, were shot and killed.

The park was full of families at the time – many said they jumped down on the ground to escape the gunfire.

On Thursday, Chicago police released images and a surveillance video of three men believed to be involved.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.