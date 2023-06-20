CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a homicide on the city’s south side on Sunday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 11600 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

CPD are looking for the identity of a man and woman who are suspects in a homicide.

The vehicle driven by the suspects is a blue Lincoln Nautilus.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8271.