CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are launching a new unit to patrol entertainment districts on the Near West Side.

Block Club Chicago reports that six officers and a sergeant from the 12th district will focus on parts of West Loop, West Town and Pilsen, including Greektown, parts of Taylor Street, the University of Illinois Chicago and part of Division Street.

The unit will be created to police safety in the entrainment districts following a string of shootings, armed robberies, and break in’s. Also, the new unit will monitor late night loitering and to ensure venues comply with their pump place of amusement licenses.

The assigned officers will reportedly work 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. It’s unclear at this time what days of the week the patrol will work.

Sgt. Mike Karczewski, business, licensing, and special events supervisor for the 12th District, told Block Club Chicago they hope to have the unit up and running for the next 30 to 90 days.