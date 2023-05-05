CHICAGO — While many are looking forward to more spring-like weather and celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Chicago police and other emergency officials are working on a plan to keep people safe.

City leaders are trying to avoid a repeat of what happened the last time Chicago saw a weekend of warm temperatures.

On April 15, three teenagers were shot and more than a dozen people were arrested when a group of teens and young adults took over parts of downtown. Video showed young people jumping on cars and busses. A number of fights also broke out.

Several aldermen said police were outnumbered and there was not sufficient leadership downtown to tell officers what to do.

Days after the incident, the Chicago Police Department told city council members it would staff captains and lieutenants downtown and stage prisoner transport vans to act as a deterrent at different locations.

Several pastors and others marched through downtown the weekend after the incident in attempt to keep downtown peaceful.

It is unclear if Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who takes over later this month, was in on conversations of former Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. Earlier this week, Johnson tapped Waller to lead the department on interim basis after he is sworn in.

The city will announce its safety plan at 12:30 p.m. Friday.