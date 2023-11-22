CHICAGO — Police are warning residents following an armed robbery spree Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.

According to police, five armed robberies occurred between 6 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 21. The unknown offenders targeted victims who were either sitting in a vehicle or walking on the sidewalk.

The offenders, who police say may be in the age range of 16-25, display a handgun, announce a robbery and demand the victims’ belongings.

Incident locations and times include:

3400 block of West Ogden Ave. at 6:20 a.m.

5200 block of West Lake St. at 7:05 a.m.

4200 block of West Iowa St. at 7:26 a.m.

800 block of North Kilbourn Ave. at 7:31 a.m.

4400 block of West Chicago Ave. 7:50 a.m.

In one case, the robbers beat the victims as they were getting away.

The offenders were last seen driving off in a white 2015 Infiniti Q50.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.