CHICAGO — Police are warning residents following an armed robbery spree Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.
According to police, five armed robberies occurred between 6 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 21. The unknown offenders targeted victims who were either sitting in a vehicle or walking on the sidewalk.
The offenders, who police say may be in the age range of 16-25, display a handgun, announce a robbery and demand the victims’ belongings.
Incident locations and times include:
- 3400 block of West Ogden Ave. at 6:20 a.m.
- 5200 block of West Lake St. at 7:05 a.m.
- 4200 block of West Iowa St. at 7:26 a.m.
- 800 block of North Kilbourn Ave. at 7:31 a.m.
- 4400 block of West Chicago Ave. 7:50 a.m.
In one case, the robbers beat the victims as they were getting away.
The offenders were last seen driving off in a white 2015 Infiniti Q50.
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.