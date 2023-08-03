CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department have issued a community alert after six armed robberies on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of suspects drove up to victims who were walking on foot, exited the vehicle, armed with handguns, and demanded the victim’s property.

The following locations are where the armed robberies took place:

1900 block of North California Avenue at 1:15 a.m.

2600 block of North Fullerton Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 1:30 a.m.

5400 block of West Gale Street at 1:55 a.m.

2400 block of North Central Avenue at 2:11 a.m.

3400 block of North Knox Avenue at 2:40 a.m.

The suspects involved have been described as a group of Black men, between 15 and 25-years-old, 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, weighing 140 to 160 pounds, wearing black face masks, dark clothing, and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-7394.