CPD issues alert after several armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking the public’s help after several recent armed robberies on the Northwest Side.

In the incidents, the suspects arrived in a four-door dark blue sedan and demanded people’s personal belongings and money. In one of the incidents, a victim’s vehicle was taken.

The suspects are described as African American between 18 and 25 years old wearing dark clothing. One man is around 6′ and 140 lbs. The other is around 5’5″ and 130 lbs.

The following is a chronological order of the incidents, per Chicago police.

2200 block of North Washtenaw Ave. on Jan. 23 at 4:25 p.m.

3000 block of North Sawyer Ave. on Jan. 23 between 5:20-5:25 p.m.

3100 block of West Belden Ave. on Jan. 23 at 6:08 p.m.

1300 block of West Ashland Ave. on Jan. 23rd at 7:10 p.m.

2100 block of North Oakley Ave. on Jan. 25 at 9:45 a.m.

2100 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on Jan. 25 at 9:47 a.m.

2100 block of West Armitage Ave. on Jan. 25 at 9:49 a.m.

4000 block of North Milwaukee Ave on Jan. 25 at 11:56 a.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.