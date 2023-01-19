CHICAGO — Chicago police issued an alert following the attempted luring of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday night in Hermosa.

Police said the girl was walking in the 2000 block of North Karlov when a man approached her.

In fear, the girl fled to a nearby business and called police.

The suspect is described as a Latino man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with grey hair. He was wearing a black scarf partially covering his face and a black jacket.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.