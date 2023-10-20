CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert following seven armed robberies Thursday morning in a 45-minute span, mostly in Logan Square.

Handguns were used in each of the incidents, which began in North Austin and ended in Humboldt Park.

A timeline of the armed robberies is below, per Chicago police.

1400 Block of West Leamington Avenue — 5:04 a.m.

3800 Block of West George Street — 5:12 a.m.

3300 Block of West Armitage Avenue — 5:25 a.m.

3500 Block of West Medill Street — 5:27 a.m.

3200 Block of West Cortland Street — 5:30 a.m.

3800 Block of West Altgeld Avenue — 5:31 a.m.

1600 Block of North Humboldt Boulevard — 5:50 a.m.

CPD said in a few of the robberies, the victim was battered.

Detectives said they’re looking for two African American men, ages 18-25, 5’9″-6′, 140 to 170 lbs., with slim builds. They were wearing black ski masks, black joggers, black jeans and black hoodies.

Anyone with information can contact cpdtip.com.