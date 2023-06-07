CHICAGO — A community alert was issued by Chicago police Wednesday following six armed robberies throughout the city in under three hours.

Police believe the robberies were conducted by the same group.

In each of the incidents, police said a group of four Black males, between 15-25, wearing all black clothes with gloves and masks on, approach in a vehicle and rob residents at gunpoint of valuables.

A timeline is below.

400 block of West Roscoe on June 6 at 10:50 p.m.

6300 block of North McCormick on June 6 at 11:45 p.m.

1400 block of West Randolph on June 7 at 12:40 a.m.

1300 block of North Damen on June 7 at 12:44 a.m.

1800 block of North Milwaukee on June 7 at 12:45 a.m.

1600 block of North Talman on June 7 at 1:20 a.m.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.