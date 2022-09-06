CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert following three armed carjackings in Grand Crossing.
In each of the incidents, two to three male suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicles.
They are described as African American males wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks.
The following incidents were reported.
- 7100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 30 at 1 a.m.
- 7400 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
- 7300 block of South Champlain Ave. on Aug. 31 at 9:15 p.m.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.