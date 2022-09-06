CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert following three armed carjackings in Grand Crossing.

In each of the incidents, two to three male suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicles.

They are described as African American males wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

The following incidents were reported.

7100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Aug. 30 at 1 a.m.

7400 block of South Wabash Ave. on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

7300 block of South Champlain Ave. on Aug. 31 at 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.