CHICAGO — Chicago police said Tuesday that four separate incidents led to victims being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field over the weekend, with all incidents occurring in the early morning hours.

Authorities said the four incidents occurred as followed:

3500 block of N. Clark St., Saturday Oct. 15

3400 block of N. Clark St., Sunday Oct. 16

1100 block of W. Addison St., Sunday Oct. 16

3600 block of N. Clark St., Sunday Oct. 16

In all four incidents, the offender(s) appraoch the victims from behind and order them into an awaiting vehicle. The victims were then driven around a few blocks in the area before the offenders took their wallets and phones and dropped them off in a random location, according to police.

Police described the suspects as two or possibly three Black males standing 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet-tall, weighing 150-170 pounds. They are believed to be 25-30 years of age and armed

with a black handgun.

Anyone with information may call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.