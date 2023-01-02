CHICAGO — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy inside a Washington Heights home Sunday evening.

Jarvis M. Watts was identified by the medical examiner’s office as the 9-year-old boy who was fatally shot multiple times at a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street.

Police said there were multiple other children and family members present during the incident.

According to the police, the child was transported to Comer’s Childrens Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

It is still unclear who triggered the firearm and what the incident entailed. A firearm has not been recovered yet.

While the CPD investigates the incident, they had a message for gun owners:

“If you’re going to be a gun owner in this city, be a responsible gun owner and a responsible gun owner makes sure the gun is always secure and kept stored in an area that’s not accessible by children or others who should not have access to that firearm.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes also stressed the importance of taking measures to shield children from guns.

“I don’t care if you have a conceal and carry, carry that gun out of your house, away from these children. Our children are the ones being affected. Some can cause permeant damage, possibly losing their life.”

Police are interviewing others who were present in the home during the incident and no arrests have been made.

No other information is available at this time.