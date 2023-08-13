CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday evening letting South Side businesses know of a group who has committed 33 business burglaries from June to August.

Police said in each incident, burglars gained entry into the business by throwing an object through a glass door before taking property from inside.

Incident times and locations

· 2100 Block of South China Place on June 09, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

· 900 Block of West 35th Street on June 09, 2023 at 5:15 a.m.

· 900 Block of West 31th Street on June 09, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

· 4200 Block of West 55th Street on June 09, 2023 at 5:53 a.m.

· 4700 Block of West 63rd Street on June 15, 2023 at 5:16 a.m.

· 5200 Block of South Archer Avenue on June 17, 2023 at 4:30 a.m.

· 7100 Block of West Archer Avenue on June 17, 2023 at 4:56 a.m.

· 4300 Block of West 51st Street on June 17, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.

· 7000 Block of South Pulaski Avenue on June 17, 2023 at 4:30 a.m.

· 7000 Block of South Pulaski Avenue on June 17, 2023 at 2:33 a.m.

· 6800 Block of South Pulaski Avenue on June 18, 2023 at 4:06 a.m.

· 5000 Block of South Archer Avenue on June 26, 2023 at 3:15 a.m.

· 4400 Block of South Archer Avenue on June 26, 2023 at 4:07 a.m.

· 5700 Block of South Archer Avenue on June 26, 2023 at 4:23 a.m.

· 3600 Block of South Archer Avenue on July 08, 2023 at 4:02 a.m.

· 4000 Block of South Western Avenue on July 08, 2023 at 4:58 a.m.

· 2700 Block of West 59th Street on July 08, 2023 at 5:30 a.m.

· 5800 Block of South Western Avenue on July 08, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

· 1700 Block of West 35th Street on July 09, 2023 at 2:16 a.m.

· 4000 Block of West 55th Street on July 09, 2023 at 2:30 a.m.

· 7500 Block of South Cicero Avenue on July 09, 2023 at 9:16 a.m.

· 8600 Block of South Kedzie Avenue on July 09, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

· 3200 Block of West 87th Street on July 10, 2023 at 3:08 a.m.

· 4700 Block of South Halsted Street on July 19, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.

· 4600 Block of South Halsted Street on July 19, 2023 at 1:15 a.m.

· 300 Block of West Cermak Road on July 25, 2023 at 4:14 a.m.

· 5100 Block of South Pulaski Road on August 12, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

· 5100 Block of South Pulaski Road on August 13, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

· 7600 Block of South Cicero Avenue on August 13, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

· 5100 Block of South Pulaski Road on August 13, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

· 5300 Block of South Pulaski Road on August 13, 2023 at 7:42 a.m.

· 8500 Block of South Pulaski Road on August 13, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Police describe the group of burglars as being three-to-five Black males ranging in height from 5’9″ to 6’0″, being 18-35 years old, who were wearing black hoodies, blue sweatpants, red gym shoes, white gym shoes, and a black sweatshirt with a letter ‘R’ printed on it.

Anyone with information that could help CPD make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents is encouraged to reach out to Area One detectives at 312-747-8384

Anonymous tips can also be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.

Police have no one in custody.