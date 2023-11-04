CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert notifying residents on the Southwest Side of ten armed robberies that happened across four Chicago neighborhoods in less than an hour Saturday morning.

According to CPD, the armed robberies happened from 6:15 to 7:03 a.m. in the Brighton Park, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park and Lower West Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, police said three-to-four males approached victims, displayed black handguns and demanded the victim’s personal property, before fleeing from the scene in a white four-door Toyota or Kia sedan.

Time of incidents and locations

2000 Block of West Cullerton Street on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:15 a.m.

4500 Block of South Fairfield Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:15 a.m.

4500 Block of South Washtenaw Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:29 a.m.

5800 Block of South Campbell Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:47 a.m.

7200 Block of South Fairfield Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

5700 Block of South Rockwell Street on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:15 a.m.

7300 Block of South Talman Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:03 a.m.

7200 Block of South Fairfield Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:50 a.m.

7200 Block of South Fairfield Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.

6000 Block of South Campbell Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:40 a.m.

Police describe the offenders as Black or Hispanic, wearing black clothing and ski masks while armed with black handguns and a rifle.

Those with information that can help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com.

Concerned individuals can also reach out over the phone to Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.