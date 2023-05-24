CHICAGO — Food vendors across the South and West Sides were targeted in at least seven robberies and carjackings Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said food vendors and other victims in Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Little Village were targeted in robberies and aggravated vehicular hijackings from 12:01 a.m. to 7:48 a.m. Tuesday as they left or arrived for work.

Tuesday Incident Times and Locations

3200 block of West Polk Street on May 24, 2023 between 12:01 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

2400 block of South Drake Avenue on May 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m.

2400 block of South Kedzie Avenue on May 24, 2023 at 6:44 a.m.

900 block of North St. Louis Street on May 24, 2023 at 6:59 a.m.

800 block of North Keystone Avenue on May 24, 2023 at 7:05 a.m.

4000 block of West Hirsch Street on May 24, 2023 at 7:05 a.m.

600 block of North Trumbull Avenue on May 24, 2023 at 7:48 a.m.

In each instance, a group of unknown suspects exited a stolen vehicle, displayed handguns and took victims’ personal property.

Police describe the suspects as being 17-21-year-old Black males wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and blue gloves.

The string of robberies and carjackings came after a slew of similar incidents hit the South and West Sides from the end of April to early May, police said.

April/May Incident Times and Locations

4100 block of West Wabansia Avenue on April 22 2023 and April 23, 2023 10:00 a.m.

2600 to 3200 South from Pulaski Road to Kostner Avenue

100 block of North Karlov Avenue on April 23, 2023 at 4:08 a.m.

3700 block of West Potomac Avenue on April 23, 2023 at 5:01 a.m.

1100 block South from Pulaski Road to Kostner Avenue

2600 block of South Sawyer Avenue on April 24, 2023 at 5:36 a.m.

700 block of North Sawyer Avenue on April 24, 2023 at 5:45 a.m.

2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue on April 27, 2023 at 4:50 a.m.

4300 block of West Hirsch Street on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

1500 block of N Kedvale Avenue on April 27, 2023 at 5:15 a.m.

1100 block of North Central Park Avenue on April 27, 2023 at 5:45 a.m.

1900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue on May 2, 2023 between 3:00 AM and 4:00 a.m.

2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue on May 2, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

2100 block of West Cullerton Street on May 2, 2023 at 4:45 a.m.

2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue on May 2, 2023 at 5:24 a.m.

4000 block of West Thomas Street on May 2, 2023 at 5:40 a.m.

1600 block of North Sawyer Avenue on May 2, 2023 at 5:53 a.m.

2000 block of North Pulaski Road on May 2, 2023 at 5:54 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Three, Area Four or Area Five detectives at 312-746-8253, 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com