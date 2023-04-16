CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting that led to SWAT intervention in Garfield Park late Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 20-year-old man was walking westbound in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street around 4:15 p.m. when four unknown offenders approached him and opened fire, hitting him in the face.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the offenders ran into a building in the 900 block of South Springfield Avenue where SWAT is currently investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.