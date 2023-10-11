CHICAGO — A man from the Northwest Suburbs was charged Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

26-year-old Jose Rico (Courtesy: Chicago Police Department)

According to the Chicago Police Department, 26-year-old Des Plaines resident Jose Rico was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no valid FOID card, and one misdemeanor count of being in possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card Wednesday.

Rico was arrested Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. after police said he was identified as the man who pointed a gun and opened fire in the direction of Chicago police officers in the 1700 block of West 61st Street.

According to CPD, no officers were injured during the incident, and police did not return fire.

Minutes later, officers were able to find Rico in the 6100 block of South Honore Street, arrest him, and take him into custody, where afterward he was charged accordingly.

No other information is available at this time.