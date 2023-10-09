CHICAGO — A day after a gun fight left multiple people injured, a River North restaurant and bar has been ordered to closer their doors.

Blüm Restaurant & Bar, located on the 300 block of West Erie Street in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, has been issued a summary closure following a shooting that left eight people hospitalized early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The CPD issued the summary closure after determining Blüm Restaurant & Bar presents a danger to the public.

Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire outside Blüm Restaurant & Bar before another individual returned fire leaving eight people injured with at least four with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a letter, the 42nd Ward expressed Blüm Restaurant & Bar has been linked to prior shootings and have tried to get this establishment shut down for years.

River North residents say that shootings are becoming more common in this neighborhood and even those visiting are worried.

WGN-TV reached out to the operators of Blüm Restaurant & Bar, but have yet to hear back.