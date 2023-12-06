CHICAGO — Three construction workers were reportedly robbed at gunpoint while working in the Roseland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 9700 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in the city’s Roseland neighborhood on reports of an armed robbery just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A dark-colored vehicle reportedly pulled up and three men exited the vehicle and approached the victims on foot while armed with guns. The men demanded the construction workers property and took multiple tools and personal property.

The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled northbound on Martin Luther King Drive. Four possible offenders were placed in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.