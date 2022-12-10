CHICAGO — A CCL holder shot two men during a possible car theft attempt in the Loop Saturday morning.

A man, 31, was walking towards his parked car near the 0-100 block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when an unknown individual in a red SUV began to fire shots in his direction. The man, a FOID and CCL holder, withdrew a weapon and began firing shots back.

Police said the car fled the scene at which time another individual exited the man’s car and fled the scene.

The two men, 22, in the SUV self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition where one suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and the other was shot in the buttocks. They were placed into custody.

The third individual is not in custody yet.

The CCL holder was not injured. Police are investigating the incident.