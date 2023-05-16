CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning business owners on the Near West Side following a rash of burglaries and attempted burglaries over the past month.
Thieves targeted 15 bars, taverns and restaurants spanning several Chicago neighborhoods, including West Town, Ukrainian Village, Little Italy, the Lower West Side and the Near West Side.
Police say in each incident, the offenders use a rock or brick to break a window of the business. Once inside, a crowbar is used to access the cash registers and safe.
A list of the incident is below:
- 1700 block of West Grand, Saturday, April 15
- 200 block of North Ashland, Sunday, April 16
- 2100 block of West Chicago, Sunday, April 16
- 1400 block of West Taylor, Sunday, April 16
- 200 block of North Ashland, Tuesday, April 25
- 1300 block of West Erie, Tuesday, April 25
- 1400 block of West Taylor, Tuesday, April 25
- 2100 block of West Chicago, Tuesday, April 25
- 2100 block of West Chicago, Wednesday, April 26
- 1000 block of North Ashland, Wednesday, April 26
- 2100 block of West Chicago, Saturday, April 29
- 2200 block of West Chicago, Saturday, April 29
- 1300 block of West Grand, Saturday, April 29
- 1800 block of South Western, Monday, May 15
- 1000 block of North Milwaukee, Monday, May 15
The suspects are believed to be male with black clothing, ski masks and gloves.
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.