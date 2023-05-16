CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning business owners on the Near West Side following a rash of burglaries and attempted burglaries over the past month.

Thieves targeted 15 bars, taverns and restaurants spanning several Chicago neighborhoods, including West Town, Ukrainian Village, Little Italy, the Lower West Side and the Near West Side.

Police say in each incident, the offenders use a rock or brick to break a window of the business. Once inside, a crowbar is used to access the cash registers and safe.

A list of the incident is below:

1700 block of West Grand, Saturday, April 15

200 block of North Ashland, Sunday, April 16

2100 block of West Chicago, Sunday, April 16

1400 block of West Taylor, Sunday, April 16

200 block of North Ashland, Tuesday, April 25

1300 block of West Erie, Tuesday, April 25

1400 block of West Taylor, Tuesday, April 25

2100 block of West Chicago, Tuesday, April 25

2100 block of West Chicago, Wednesday, April 26

1000 block of North Ashland, Wednesday, April 26

2100 block of West Chicago, Saturday, April 29

2200 block of West Chicago, Saturday, April 29

1300 block of West Grand, Saturday, April 29

1800 block of South Western, Monday, May 15

1000 block of North Milwaukee, Monday, May 15

The suspects are believed to be male with black clothing, ski masks and gloves.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.