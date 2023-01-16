CHICAGO — A community alert was issued after several ruse burglaries last year on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, one suspect approaches an elderly person and engages them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water.

Then, another suspect enters the home and steals jewelry and money, police said.

The suspects are described as a Latino man, 5’4″, 150-160 lbs., 30 to 40 years old, a white man, 5’8, 200 lbs., between 48-55 years old and a white woman, 5′, 100-110 lbs., 50 years old.

Police said they used a gray SUV.

A timeline of the incidents are below, according to Chicago police.

8100 block of West Berwyn Avenue on May 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue on May 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

5300 block of West Berenice Avenue on June 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

5800 block of West Foster Avenue on June 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue on June 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

5200 block of West Dakin Avenue on June 13, 2022 at 4:20 p.m.

4300 block of North Narragansett Avenue on June 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

6000 block of West School Street on June 18, 2022 at 2:20 p.m.

6000 block of North Keystone Avenue on July 13, 2022 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

4500 block of North Melvina Avenue on July 26, 2002 at 2:00 p.m.

3900 block of North Kedzie Avenue on August 7, 2022 at 5:55 p.m.

4900 block of West Byron Street on August 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call 312-746-7394 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.