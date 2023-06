CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in Garfield Park Friday morning.

According to police, the boy was standing outside near the 0-100 block of North Keeler Avenue around 9:31 a.m. when shots were fired.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.