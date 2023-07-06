CHICAGO — The bodies of two infants were discovered unresponsive in a bathroom of a Streeterville child care facility Thursday night.

According to Chicago Police Department, two newborns were found unresponsive inside a bathroom of a child care center on the 400 block of East Ontario Street in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The infants were reportedly taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago where they were pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information has become available at this time.

