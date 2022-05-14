CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning locals about a rash of armed robberies occurring on the North Side on sidewalks and streets.

Authorities say the masked offenders approach the victims and demand they turn over various items before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

According to police, six incidents have already occurred in May:

5500 block of N. Kenmore Ave on May 14 at 12:10 a.m.

5600 block of N. Kenmore Ave on May 14 at 12:30 a.m.

2100 block of W. Birchwood Ave on May 14 at 12:53 a.m.

5600 block of N. Broadway on May 14 at 1:15 a.m.

5800 block of N. Winthrop Ave on May 14 at 1:15 a.m.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.