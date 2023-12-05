CHICAGO — A man was shot while running away from an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in Gage Park.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of South Rockwell on the report of a person shot.

Police believe a 43-year-old man was entering his vehicle when a gray vehicle approached. Two suspects exited and demanded money at gunpoint.

At that point, the man ran away and the suspects opened fire on him, striking the 43-year-old in the lower abdomen.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition. The suspects returned to the other vehicle and fled southbound, CPD said.

No one is in custody.