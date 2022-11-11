CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening and a witness is in critical condition.

At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said a suspect entered Elbarakah Super Market, located in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, and produced a handgun in an attempted to rob the store.

At around the same time, a 64-year-old witness, with a valid FOID card, shot the suspect in the chest. The suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, fired back and shot the 64-year-old man in the chest and back.

The witness was transported to University of Chicago in critical condition.

CPD said three handguns were recovered at the scene. It’s unknow how many patrons were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.