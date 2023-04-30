CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday to businesses on the City’s Northwest Side notifying them of several armed robberies that happened during business hours.

Police said two offenders robbed Sarpino’s Pizzeria and Liqoures La Caridad in Logan Square and Grand Food and Liquor in Belmont Cragin over the last two weeks.

Times and Locations:

· 1852 N Damen Ave (Sarpino’s Pizzeria) April 15, 2023 at 1:58 a.m.

· 3575 W Fullerton Ave (Liqoures La Caridad) April 26, 2023 at 10:08 p.m.

· 5128 W Grand Ave (Grand Food & Liquor) April 26, 2023 at 9:45 p.m.

In each instance, police said the offenders entered the business, pointed black handguns with extended magazines, and demanded property and/or money from staff on scene, money from a cash register, or went directly behind the counter and took money out of the register before getting into a white sedan — possibly a Volkswagen Jetta — and fleeing the scene.

CPD describes the offenders as being two Black males, 15-21 years in age, being around 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall, skinny in build, and wearing dark clothing and black ski masks to go with handguns equipped with extended magazines.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-7394.