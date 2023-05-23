CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday after a group of males committed at least a half-dozen robberies at gas stations across the City in the span of little more than two hours.

Police said a group of Black males in an older model white Toyota Camry committed at least six armed robberies at gas stations in Austin, the Lower West Side, Avondale, Humboldt Park and North Lawndale from 3:51 a.m. to 6:02 a.m. Tuesday.

In each instance, the unknown offenders approach victims at gas stations and demand personal property at gunpoint.

Police describe those in the group as being 16-25 years old, 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, wearing black ski masks and clothing, and displaying a black handgun.

Incident Times and Locations

1100 block of North Cicero Avenue on May 23nd, 2023 at 3:51 a.m.

300 block of South Cicero Avenue on May 23nd, 2023 at 3:54 a.m.

1900 block of West Cermak Road on May 23nd, 2023 at 4:25 a.m.

3900 block of West Belmont Avenue on May 23, 2023 at 4:55 a.m.

1300 block of North Pulaski Road on May 23, 2023 at 5:03 a.m.

3900 block of West Ogden Avenue on May 23, 2023 at 6:02 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to their Area Four Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-8253.