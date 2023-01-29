CHICAGO — An armed group of people committed 13 robberies in two hours from Kenwood to Bridgeport, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incidents happened in the Bridgeport, Bronzeville, Kenwood and Oakland neighborhoods, and each time — according to police — the offenders drove up in a vehicle and stopped in the street near the victims, who then exited the vehicle to demand property from the victims while armed with a gun.

Police describe the offenders as being Black men wearing dark clothing who drove a black SUV (possibly a Cadillac, Chevy Equinox or a Jeep) and a red sedan (possibly a Ford).

Incident Times and Locations:

• 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:00 p.m.

• 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:03 p.m.

• 4000 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:48 p.m.

• 3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:17 p.m.

• 4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, between the hours

of 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

• 3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:45 p.m.

• 4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:49 p.m.

• 3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11:50 p.m.

• 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on Jan. 29, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.

• 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on Jan. 29, 2023, at 12:03 a.m.

• 300 Block of East 50th Street on Jan. 29, 2023, at 12:40 a.m.

• 4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue on Jan. 29, 2023, at 12:43 a.m.

• 700 Block of East 41st Street on Jan. 29, 2023, at 12:50 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that can help CPD make an arrest in the investigation of these incidents, Area One Bureau of Detectives can be reached at (312) 747-8380, or anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.