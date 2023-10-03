CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday warning West Side residents of an armed group that carjacked a BMW SUV and used it to commit several more robberies near the end of September.

According to CPD, around 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 4300 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, a group of 2-3 Black males — ages 16-30 — wearing all black clothing and ski masks and armed with rifles and handguns, robbed a victim at gunpoint, stealing his BMW X2 and personal property.

About ten minutes later, police said the same group used the stolen BMW to commit a second armed robbery, stealing personal property from victims at gunpoint in the 4700 block of West North Avenue.

A third robbery happened around 6:03 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Haddon Avenue, where police said victims were again robbed at gunpoint by a group of people driving the same stolen BMW X2.

Six minutes after that, police said the same group robbed a fourth victim at gunpoint of his black Subaru Outback and personal property in the 800 block of North Parkside Avenue.

Those with information who could help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents can contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253, or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com