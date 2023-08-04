CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are investigating several armed robberies they believe to be connected.

The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to residents on Friday warning them to be vigilant after a pattern armed robberies on the city’s Northwest Side that reportedly occurred on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

In each incident, at least two or three males estimated to be between the ages of 15 and 25-years-old, got out of their car and demanded the victims property. They also were wearing ski masks, dark clothing, and armed with handguns. According to the CPD, the suspects were driving a 2018 white Kia sedan.

On Wednesday afternoon, video shows the suspects pull up in a white sedan on the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue with at least two people appear to run after the victim. Suspects can be seen in the video running back over to the white Kid sedan, eventually taking off, with police flooding the area just minutes later.

A witness told WGN the man was struck in the face by the suspects, but CPD hasn’t released the victims condition.

CPD also wants to remind people to never resist should they find themselves in a situation like this.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department.