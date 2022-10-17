CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Monday after nine armed robberies in the last three weeks were reported near Chinatown.

In the incidents, police said two to four suspects approach the victims while displaying firearms. They have been fleeing in a black sedan and white SUV with tinted windows.

Police believe the suspects are African American males, 17-35 years old, 5’8″ to 6’2″, wearing masks.

The following is a timeline of the incidents, according to Chicago police.

200 Block of West 26th Street, on Sept. 26 at 11:20 p.m.

2400 Block of South Wentworth Street, on Oct. 4 at 02:15 a.m.

200 Block of West 24th Place, on Oct. 9 at 02:30 a.m.

200 Block of West 24th Place, on Oct. 10 at 10:50 p.m.

200 Block of West Alexander on Oct. 14 at 12:35 a.m.

200 Block of West 22nd Place on Oct. 14 at 12:55 a.m.

2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue on Oct. 14, at 12:30 a.m.

200 Block of West 23rd Street on Oct. 16 at 11:35 p.m.

200 Block of West 22nd Place on Oct. 16 at 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.