CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police.

In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint.

A timeline of the incidents is below, according to Chicago police.

4300 block of West Grand Avenue at 6:12 a.m.

1500 block of North Kildare Avenue at 6:27 a.m.

1800 block of North La Cross Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

4900 block of West Division Street at 6:40 a.m.

3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard at 6:45 a.m.

1100 block of North Harding Avenue at 6:50 a.m.

1400 block of North Hamlin Avenue at 7 a.m.

1100 block of North Monticello Avenue at 7:09 a.m.

600 block of North St. Louis Avenue at 7:26 a.m.

According to employees at Batres Tire Shop in the 4900 block of West Division, the owner of the shop was one of the victims.

Employees, who didn’t want to be identified, said this is the first time something like this has happened in their five years in business.

“It’s kind of scary going to work and having to think about being robbed, but in this area it’s common,” Anthony Castro, who works in the area, said. “I try to be aware of my surroundings as much as possible but these things are unpredictable. You don’t know when they can possibly happen but again, don’t ever think it can’t happen because it can.”

Anyone with information can call 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.