CHICAGO — Eight robberies were reported in a span of an hour early Friday morning.

No one was injured in the robberies, spanning from around 2:10 a.m. to 3:18 a.m., on the Near West Side and near Pilsen.

A silver Toyota SUV was used in seven of the eight robberies, police said.

The following timeline of the armed robberies is at approximate times and according to Chicago police.

2:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Augusta — 33-year-old man robbed at gunpoint after three males exited the silver Toyota SUV. The man’s wallet, phone and backpack were taken.

2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue — 39-year-old man was on a sidewalk when two males exited the SUV and took money at gunpoint.

2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South Paulina — 52-year-old man was on a sidewalk when two males exited the SUV and took his wallet and phone.

2:49 a.m. in the 500 block of North Ashland — 42-year-old woman was near her vehicle when three males exited a green Jeep and took her wallet at gunpoint.

3 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Warren — Three men were on a sidewalk when three males exited the silver Toyota SUV and robbed them of their wallets and phones at gunpoint.

3:07 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Cullerton — A male and female were robbed at gunpoint of their wallets and a backpack after three males exited the SUV.

3:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Erie — A 47-year-old man was on a sidewalk when three males exited the SUC and took his wallet at gunpoint.

3:18 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 21st Street — A 50-year-old man was on a sidewalk when two males exited the SUV and took his wallet at gunpoint.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.