CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Saturday warning residents in the Englewood neighborhood about a half-dozen robberies that happened on CTA platforms or trains in October and November.

CPD said in each robbery, offenders would approach victims on CTA platforms and/or trains, then demand their property before fleeing the scene on foot.

Times and Locations

· 200 block of West 63rd Street on Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:20 a.m.

· 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

· 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.

· 200 block of West 63rd Street on Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:30 a.m.

· 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:20 a.m.

· 200 block of West 63rd Street on Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:33 a.m.

According to police, the suspects are described as being a group of two-to-four Black males in the age range of 16-27, around 5-foot-7-inches to 6-foot-1-inch tall with short hair and medium brown complexion, who were wearing black clothing and tan puffy jackets.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of any of these incidents, CPD encourages those with information to reach out to Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.