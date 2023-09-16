Gun and money in a hands. Bank robbery, Man carrying a gun to rob the money. To threaten with the gun man

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Friday evening warning the public about a half-dozen carjackings and armed robberies that happened in less than 45 minutes across the City’s West-to-Northwest Side.

Police said across the six incidents, a group of people jumped out of a dark colored or black Infiniti SUV and approached victims with guns drawn before demanding their belongings. In multiple incidents, the victims were hit in the face or head by the offenders.

Incident Locations and Times

· 2100 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Sept. 15, 2023 at 3:48 a.m.

· 1800 block of South Ruble Avenue on Sept. 15, 2023 at 3:52 a.m.

· 3600 block of West Cortland Street on Sept. 15, 2023 at 3:53 a.m.

· 3600 block of West LeMoyne Avenue on Sept. 15, 2023 at 4:05 a.m.

· 1500 block of North Mason Avenue on Sept. 15, 2023 at 4:27 a.m.

· 1700 block of North Austin Avenue on Sept. 15, 2023 at 4:30 a.m.

Police describe the offenders as being a group of three-to-five Black males, in their early twenties, wearing dark clothes, black hoodies and ski masks.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages those with info to reach out to area detectives at 312-744-8263 (Area Three) or 312-746-7394 (Area Five).