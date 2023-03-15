CHICAGO — Six armed robberies were conducted in just under two hours Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side.

A victim was pistol-whipped in one of the robberies. Police did not give additional information on the suspects, other than saying two were involved and they are not in custody.

In one of the incidents, the suspects returned to the exact same block around an hour later and conducted another armed robbery.

The following is a timeline of the incidents, per Chicago police.

6:02 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Albany — A 49-year-old man was in a parked vehicle when two suspects exited a black sedan and robbed him at gunpoint.

6:03 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Street — A 37-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped. He denied treatment at the scene.

6:07 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street — A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.

7:10 a.m. in the 1700 block West 47th Street — A 57-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and police said a white SUV was involved.

7:24 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina — A 46-year-old woman was robbed outside at gunpoint and a white SUV was involved.

7:46 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Western — A 20-year-old man was robbed and a white SUV, possibly a Kia, was involved.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.