CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert for residents in the 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 24th and 25th Districts of a pattern of armed robberies that have happened overnight and in the early morning hours across December.

Police said in each incident, the victims are on foot or seated in a vehicle on the street when a vehicle occupied by 2-4 offenders pull up to the victims’ location. Multiple offenders then exit the vehicle and — while armed with handguns — demand the victims personal belongings.

The offenders are described as being Black males around 15-30 years of age who are armed with multiple handguns and were wearing dark clothes, hoodies and black ski masks.

Incident times and locations:

· 2400 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 2:08 am.

· 1500 block of North Ashland Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 2:54 am,

· 2700 block of West Augusta Boulevard on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 3:05 am.

· 1500 block of North Western Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am.

· 2700 block of North Central Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 4:21 am.

· 4000 block of North Central Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 4:42 am.

· 5300 block West Berenice Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 4:44 am.

· 5200 block of West North Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am.

· 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 5:20 am.

· 2300 block of West Rice Street on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 5:30 am.

· 3100 block of West Division Street on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 5:44 am.

· 3300 block of West Wabansia Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 5:45 am.

· 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 5:55 am.

· 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 6:20 am.

· 5200 block of West Crystal Street on Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 6:40 am.

· 3200 block of West Cortez Street on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am.

· 1700 block of North St. Louis Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 12:45 am.

· 600 block of North Leclaire Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am.

· 1000 block of North Campbell Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am.

· 800 block of North Washtenaw Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 1:25 am.

· 2200 block of West Superior Street on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 1:27 am.

· 1700 block of West Superior Street on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 1:35 am.

· 1200 block of North Pulaski Road on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am.

· 1400 block of North Hamlin Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 1:51 am.

· 1300 block of North Keeler Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 2:06 am.

· 800 block of North Harding Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 5:15 am.

· 800 block of North Drake Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 5:20 am.

· 4100 block of West Division Street on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 5;30 am.

· 1100 block of North Karlov Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 am.

· 1100 block of North Leclaire Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 am.

· 1100 block of North Cicero Avenue on Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 5:38 am.

· 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace on Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 11:19 pm.

· 2800 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 12:07 am.

· 0-100 block of East Chicago Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am.

· 6100 block of North Glenwood Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 1:08 am.

· 1300 block of West George Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am.

· 2500 block of West Walton Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 1:40 am.

· 6300 block of North Bell Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately at 1:50 am.

· 6200 block of North Bell Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am.

· 6200 block of North Talman Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 1:58 am.

· 1300 block of West Fillmore Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am.

· 1200 block of North Maplewood Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2:25 am.

· 2700 block of West Iowa Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am.

· 2700 block of West Superior Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am.

· 2100 block of North Maplewood Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2:40 am.

· 700 block of North Rockwell Street on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2:52 am.

· 700 block of North California Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:52 am.

· 700 block of North California Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 4:00 am.

· 2700 block of West Grand Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 4:02 am.

· 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 4:10 am.

If you or someone you know has information that can lead investigators toward making a breakthrough in this investigation, CPD urges you to reach out to the Bureau of Detectives in Area 3 — (312) 744-8263, Area 4 — (312) 746-8253, or Area 5 — (312) 746-7394.