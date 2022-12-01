CHICAGO — An man attempting to holster a firearm accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy in the leg, Chicago police said Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of N Latrobe just after 8:30 p.m. on the city’s West Side.

Police said the boy was shot in the shin and arrived at Stronger Hospital in good condition.

It is unknown if charges are pending against the adult male. No further information was made available by police.