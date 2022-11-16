CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department charged three boys, ages 13-15, with attempted vehicular hijacking — or carjacking for short — and aggravated robbery late Wednesday morning.

All three were arrested around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak Road after trying to take someone’s vehicle minutes earlier.

According to police, the three implied they had a weapon and forcefully tried to steal a 25-year-old man’s car in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue. When that didn’t work, they took the man’s personal belongings and fled.

Responding officers found the offenders shortly thereafter — and nearly 11 hours later around 11:30 a.m. — were charged as follows:

Offender no. 1, who police identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile, was charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated robbery, and one misdemeanor count of property theft worth $500-10,000.

Offenders no. 2 and 3, who police identified as 15-year-old male juveniles, were both charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated robbery.

In Illinois, aggravated robbery and attempted vehicular hijacking are both class one felonies that carry a penalty of 4-15 years in prison, if convicted of the charge.

It is unclear whether the three offenders will be charged as juveniles or adults, and there is no set date for them to appear in court at this time.