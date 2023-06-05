CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting where a fleeing vehicle fired shots at a Chicago police squad car, followed by a car crash in the Englewood neighborhood, according to CPD.

Police said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter notification in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue around 7:17 p.m. when a vehicle leaving the scene shot at a marked CPD squad car.

Police found a male with a gunshot wound to the arm at the scene of the ShotSpotter notification. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good-to-serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Shortly thereafter, the same vehicle associated with the incident on South Ashland Avenue crashed in the 5900 block of South Wells Street, where police took all five occupants of the vehicle into custody.

Police said two of the vehicle’s occupants had been shot. One male was shot in the chest, while another male was shot in the arm.

The male who was shot in the chest was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center in critical condition, according to CPD. The male who was shot in the arm was also taken to U of C. His condition is serious-to-critical, according to CFD.

No shots were fired by police.

Area detectives continue to investigate the incidents.