CHICAGO — A wave of carjackings happened Sunday from West Town to the Northwest Side.

All of the carjackings involved firearms and an assault took place in the first incident.

Just before 4:30 a.m., two men, 26 and 27, were inside a parked gray Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan when a dark-colored SUV approached in the 800 block of West Huron. Four male suspects, displaying guns, opened the car doors and then struck the men in the face.

The victims declined medical attention and the Mercedes was last seen fleeing northbound.

At around 12:35 p.m., a 31-year-old was parking his 2016 Mazda sedan in the 2200 block of North Leavitt, located in Bucktown, when a dark-colored SUV approached. An unknown male suspect exited the passenger side of the SUV and demanded the Mazda at gunpoint.

The Mazda was last seen fleeing eastbound with the SUV behind it, CPD said.

Just before 5 p.m., a 39-year-old man was putting air in his tire in the 1800 block of North Whipple, in Logan Square, when a sedan approached. Two unknown male suspects exited and took the man’s silver Volkswagen Touareg at gunpoint.

The Touareg was last seen fleeing southbound with the sedan behind it.

No one is in custody in either of the three incidents. It is unknown if the same suspects were responsible. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.