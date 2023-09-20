CHICAGO — Three armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery, all in a span of about 15 minutes, were conducted Tuesday night, according to police.

The first armed robbery happened at around 9:24 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Division. Police said a 60-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when another man exited a vehicle and took his wallet at gunpoint.

At around 9:30 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were in the front yard of a residence in the 1400 block of North Rockwell when two males exited a grey sedan armed with handguns. CPD said the pair attempted a robbery, but the woman and man fled and were not injured.

In the 1800 block of North Fairfield at around the same time, a 66-year-old woman was exiting a vehicle when she was robbed of her purse and other items at gunpoint by the pair. She was transported to St. Mary’s in good condition.

The last robbery happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Sawyer. CPD said a 41-year-old man was unloading groceries when the pair exited the grey sedan and took his wallet and phone at gunpoint.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.